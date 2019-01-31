Paddy Barnes to fight in New York on St Patrick’s Day

Paddy Barnes will box on the St Patrick’s Day bill featuring Michael Conlan at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Barnes will face Oscar Mojica, 26, whose professional record is 11 wins, five defeats and one loss.

Barnes said: “I’m extremely excited to be fighting at such an iconic venue,” said Barnes of the 17 March bout in New York.

“It’s every boxer’s dream and the fact it’s on St Patrick’s Day with Mick on the card makes it all the better.

“I’m expecting the atmosphere to be amazing. There’ll be so many Irish fans there and we all know they bring a noise.”