Paddy Gallagher has sights set on lifting WBO European title

Paddy Gallagher is shooting for the big-time as he prepares to take on Freddy Kiwitt for the WBO European crown on February 22 .

Belfast’s ‘Pat-Man is ready to follow up last year’s Celtic welterweight title success in the headline act of MTK Global’s year-opener at York Hall and aims to stake his claim for a shot at some huge names.

Gallagher said: “This is a good step up for me in terms of the title itself but I’ve been ready for this level for a while now so I’m very confident.

“Victory here will get me a significant step closer to the world title fight I want and for that, I’ll fight anyone. The winner of Terence Crawford versus Amir Khan is there and so is Keith Thurman.

“We’ll have to wait and see, obviously, because my mind is fully focused on Freddy Kiwitt at this stage and who knows, when I win, there might be some significant names calling for a fight with me. Onwards I go.

“I’ve got a good squad going over to England and I know they’ll make a lot of noise.

“I’m not sure how many Freddy will bring but I know he’s been fighting there regularly so I imagine the atmosphere will be buzzing on the night.

“I am looking forward to it and becoming Euro champ.”

Meanwhile Luke Keeler believes he holds a psychological edge over Conrad Cummings ahead of their WBO European title rematch at the Ulster Hall on March 29.

Keller won their first meeting and said: “He’s been dismissing his defeat to me saying he just had a bad night but that’s wrong. I don’t think he’s the strongest fighter mentally. I will be ready for this one,” he added.