Paddy Gallagher looking to take it up a level in Belfast

Paddy Gallagher is looking to move on to world level next year as he prepares to delight home fans in Belfast on Friday night.

‘Pat-Man’ has been in encouraging form of late – controversially denied victory over Brad Solomon in the U.S before stopping Jay Byrne for the Celtic title at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in October.

As he prepares to face tough Mexican Fernando Valencia at the same venue this weekend, Gallagher is keen to tee up a fruitful 2019.

“I’ve never made any secret over the fact I’d love to fight for British and Commonwealth titles but alongside that, I’d like to move on to fighting for a world ranking title.

“I don’t care what version it is – whether it’s WBC, WBA, IBO, IBF, WBO. I just want to be in big fights and start establishing myself on the world stage.

“With MTK Global, I’ve been with them a bit more than 18 months and this is my eighth fight.

“Most have been big fights and it’s been unbelievable. It shows you how busy I’ve been and I’ve fought in America and headlined a show for the Celtic title. I want the momentum to continue. Everyone says it’s time for me to fight for big titles now.

And super-middleweight Padraig McCrory is eager to please his supporters on the bill tonight.

And as he prepares to face Hungary’s Gabor Detre – another fighter with a winning record – McCrory is confident of teeing up title tilts in 2019.

“Next year should be a massive year for me. It’s quite simple – I want to win titles. I want to win Irish titles, then British and then on to European level. I’m quite capable of doing it.

“People are starting to notice that I have the best fans about. They come time and time again and they always give me that little extra push when I need it.”

Also on the bill Conrad Cummings is determined to regain the WBO European title i.

‘Mr Dynamite’ faces the unbeaten Hungarian Ferenc Berki for the title.

Sean McComb, Philip Sutcliffe Jnr , Stephen Webb and Steve Collins Jr will also feature.