Paddy Gallagher ready to claim WBO European title at York Hall

Paddy Gallagher was a picture of health as he successfully made weight for Friday night’s WBO European welterweight title clash with Freddy Kiwitt.

Belfast’s ‘Pat-Man’ bids for the title on a stacked MTK Global card at London’s iconic York Hall – broadcast live on iFL TV – and was comfortably inside the 140lb limit before a respectful face-off with his German opponent.

And the Belfast fighter says he is ready to go out and claim the WBO European title afte a good training camp.

“This camp has been good. I was already training and then got six weeks’ notice which is great - quick and dirty does me and I’ve been flying through things.

“All the lads are in fine form and I’ve been working with a new nutritionist Tony O’Neill which has definitely helped a lot.

“With regards to Kiwitt, as always, I watched a few short clips and know what he’s about but I’ve left all the watching and tactical decisions up to Gerard, then I’ll go and execute the gameplan. This is a huge opportunity for me and I am prepared to take it.”