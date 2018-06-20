Paddy Gallagher ready to face Gary Corcoran head on at SSE Arena

Paddy Gallagher has cranked up the heat on world title challenger Gary Corcoran ahead of their war at The SSE Arena on June 30.

Belfast fighter Gallagher clashes with Corcoran on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming in what many expect to be a show-stealing battle.

And Gallagher is welcoming the prospect of a physical showdown with his opponent.

“Apparently, Corcoran has been known to fight dirty on the inside but if he tries that, he’ll find that I’m a long way from being a pushover.

“If he plans to make it dirty, I can get dirty too – that’s no problem. A few people have also pointed out that he’s prone to cuts so he can choose how he wants it.

“Liam Williams was able to push Corcoran back when he tried to come forward and boss it.

“He doesn’t have that strength in his arsenal.

“I’m going to win but I’m not too sure how. I just want to win it in style.

“People love to see action-packed fights like the one we’re going to serve up. People love to see people going down and getting up to fight some more. It’s gladiatorial.

“Because of the way Corcoran likes to fight and because of the way I like to fight, there is bound to be drama in this one.

“From his point of view, he might be stupid and think he’s a big boy because he fought Jeff Horn for the world title.

“If he does, I’ll steamroller him, but I’m sure he respects me if he’s got any sense.

“I am looking forward to the show and it will be a great night of boxing in Belfast,I can’t wait to get started,” he added.