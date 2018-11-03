Ryan Burnett: Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley gives backing to Belfast ‘star’

Former IBF Flyweight World Champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley is convinced Ryan Burnett will shine in Glasgow tonight.

Burnett - the WBA Bantamweight World champion - will take on Nonito Donaire in the last eight of the World Boxing Super Series at the SSE Hydro Arena.

The Belfast fighter had already claimed the British title and WBO European title before winning the IBF World title against Lee Haskins. He then defeated Zhanat Zhakiyanov to add the WBA World title and become a unified champion in only his 18th fight as a professional.

And Burnett will face Donaire before facing Zolani Tete in the semi-final of the Super Series and McAuley believes Burnett will defend his WBA title tonight.

“I have watched Burnett a few times and he is a very accomplished fighter,” said McAuley. “He has a wee bit of everything and I am sure he will beat Donaire and continue on in the competition.

“Burnett will just be too fast, slick and young for Donaire to deal with.

“Burnett is a fantastic boxer and he should be getting more recognition for what he has achieved in the sport. He should be a household name and if that was the case he would be a huge star. He would deserve that because he has done very well.”

And McAuley says Burnett should get rid of Donaire in Glasgow.

“I see him getting rid of Donaire in the middle to late rounds,” he said. “Five plus years ago Donaire was a fantastic boxer, but he is over 30 and every athlete slows down when they go over 30. Burnett will be too good for him and win the fight.”