Ryan Burnett returns to action at Ulster Hall on May 17

Ryan Burnett will make his return to the ring at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on May 17.

Burnett last fought Nonito Donaire in November last year when he had to retire during the fight because of a back injury.

Now the Adam Booth-trained Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) is straight back into a title fight in front of his adoring home city as he meets Jelbirt Gomera for the WBC International super-bantamweight crown.

Burnett said: “I want to be world champion again. Nothing else matters. This is a significant step in that campaign and I’m delighted it’s taking place in my home city.

“My opponent on May 17 is in the way of my being back where I know I belong. You will see my determination on fight night.”

And his trainer Booth is glad to get his fighter back to business.

“Myself and MTK Global have a plan to get Ryan back to where he should be, which is world champion status.

“His hunger and desire are greater than ever before so there’s no doubt he can head back to the top. Enjoy the ride.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is just fantastic news for everyone concerned.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Ryan and Adam to another huge event in Belfast.

“Ryan’s achievements speak for themselves. He unified as a world champion, and we believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s back at the very top of the sport.

“Belfast fans and all those who come from outside the city to this event are in for a real treat. These shows with our friends at Top Rank and ESPN+ are already getting bigger and bigger.”

An entertaining clash is all but guaranteed with Filipino southpaw Gomera (14-5, 7 KOs) bringing power down from featherweight having kicked off his professional career with three consecutive first-round knockouts.

Burnett unified the bantamweight division when he added Zhanat Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super title to his IBF strap back in October 2017.

Already confirmed to be joining Burnett are Declan Geraghty and Belfast’s Marco McCullough, who will contest the IBF European super-featherweight title.