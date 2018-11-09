Ryan Burnett reveals injury that cost him WBA World title against Nonito Donaire

Ryan Burnett has revealed what happened as he lost his WBA World title to Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series in Glasgow.

Belfast bantamweight Burnett was winning the fight when he had to withdraw after picking up a back injury in the fourth round - meaning he could not come out for the fifth round.

It was a sad way for Burnett to lose his title and he made this announcement on Facebook on Friday.

“Firstly, THANK YOU to everyone for your support and kind messages.

“I want to thank Nonito Donaire for sharing the ring with me, and for being a man of such great character, and I wish him all the best for the remainder of the WBSS

“I am absolutely gutted not to be World Champion. This scenario was totally out of my control, but I understand, Injury is the difficult part of sporting life.

“My assessments have been completed, and diagnosed that I have torn muscle fibres in my right internal oblique, where a portion of the muscle has also detached from the bone where it inserts.

“This is not a career ending injury, but is one that will require intensive treatment and rehabilitation.

“I will pick myself up, make myself strong again, and get back to where I believe I belong, as Champion Of The World.”

Ryan Burnett