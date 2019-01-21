Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly to fight at Ulster Hall on March 29

Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly have been confirmed on the undercard of Conrad Cummings versus Luke Keeler II at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 29.

Belfast’s McComb showed endless promise after making his debut in the summer of 2018 – breezing to 5-0 with three stoppage wins including an eye-catching display in Boston.

As he continues his improvement under trainer Danny Vaughan, ‘The Public Nuisance’ – who has been described by Carl Frampton as ‘the Turf Lodge Tommy Hearns’ - is now back on a bill in his hometown.

Joining McComb at the iconic venue is another former standout amateur in Olympian Donnelly.

‘The Donn’ (4-0), who fights out of Ballymena, also made a swift US debut when he outclassed Ray Cervera at New York’s Madison Square Garden and now returns to fight in front of home fans.

Both fighters will be looking to stake their claims for title shots later in the year in front of the iFL TV cameras.

Further news of the support acts to Cummings and Keeler’s WBO European middleweight title clash will be announced in due course.