Sean McComb loving life at Danny Vaughan’s gym

Belfast’s Sean McComb has paid triute to the high-class sparring available to him at Danny Vaughan’s gym.

The Public Nuisance’ has been hailed by the likes of two-weight world champion Carl Frampton as one of the most promising fighters around and has breezed to 6-0-KO3 since turning professional in September 2018.

With WBO European champion Sam Maxwell and Tyrone McKenna in the same stable, McComb believes the trio are pushing each other on to new heights.

And McComb says the sparring at the gym has really improved his game.

“It’s great having me, Sam Maxwell and Tyrone McKenna in the same gym. The sparring is competitive but not overheated. We try to outfox each other rather than kill each other.

“It’s all for learning. If I find something is working in my favour against them, I’ll tell them how to prevent it. Vice-versa. They’ll tell me if they’re catching me with certain punches.

“We’re improving each other all the time. We all want to see each other go on to win world titles and if that happens then happy days.

“I was happy with my performance last time out and I’m looking forward to find out what’s next for me. I feel I’m improving each time.”

News of McComb’s next fight will be forthcoming in due course.