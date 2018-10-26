Steven Donnelly ready for New York showdown

Steven Donnelly will look to take his next step in professional boxing when he takes to the ring in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Ballymena fighter will be looking to make it four wins out of four on the undercard of the vacant IBF world middleweight title clash between Danny Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Donnelly has looked good so far as a pro and he is looking to shine on another massive show.

“This is a another massive fight for me. It’s my fourth fight in two months and it couldn’t be on a better stage.

“Every boxer wants to fight at Madison Square Garden. This is my chance to show America what I have to offer,” he added.

Meanwhile Tyson Fury has opened up about his battle with depression and said he “wanted to die so bad” while suffering with the mental illness.

Fury, 30, who fights America’s WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on December 1, also talked about his alcoholism and drug addiction in a candid interview.

“I would start thinking these crazy thoughts,” Tyson told video podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “I bought a brand new Ferrari convertible in the summer of 2016.

“I was in it on the highway and at the bottom, I got the car up to 190mph and heading towards a bridge.

“I didn’t care about nothing. I just wanted to die so bad. I gave up on life, but as I was heading to the bridge I heard a voice saying, ‘No, don’t do this Tyson, think about your kids, your family, your sons and daughter growing up without a dad.”

Tyson discussed how his life spiralled out of control after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf to become WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion.

“I’d wake up and think, ‘Why did I wake up this morning?’ he said. “And this is coming from a man who won everything. Money, fame, glory, titles, a wife, family and kids - everything.”