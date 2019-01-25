Steven Ward to fight at Ulster Hall on March 29

Steven Ward will be back in action in his home city at the Ulster Hall on March 29.

‘The Quiet Man’ overcame some ugly tactics from Rolando Paredes in October and having healed from injuries sustained in that fight, is delighted by the prospect of performing at the Belfast venue.

“I’ve healed up now. There was damage than we thought at the time because there was an orbital fracture.

“I’m 100% now and I’m looking forward to getting back in there. I learned a lot in that last fight.

“There’s nothing like fighting in your home city. Everyone knows it. To fight in the Ulster Hall is amazing. I fought there as a kid but to have a professional show in there is phenomenal. It’s right in the city centre.

“This place oozes boxing history. I have memories of going and watching boxing there as a kid. Now for me to be boxing in there myself is an absolute honour.”

Also on the bill Conrad Cummings defends his WBO European middleweight title against Luke Keeler. Sean McComb Tyrone McKenna and Steven Donnelly also feature.