Taylor McGoldrick over injury woes as he heads for Ulster Hall encounter

Taylor McGoldrick is ready to put a difficult year behind him when he returns from injury at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on Friday night.

McGoldrick had to deal with a serious left hand injury, but with the problem now resolved, he’s ready to make up for lost time when he fights live on iFL TV this week.

McGoldrick said: “I had to have a big operation where some of the bone was taken out of my hip and put into my hand, so the recovery was really hard.

“There was a lot of uncertainty at first about how it would feel, but I’m hitting harder than ever now so I’m very happy. My right hand is brilliant too because for a while that’s all that I was using.

“I haven’t been as active as I’d like to be, but now this injury is behind me I want to fight as much as possible. After this bout I’d like to move up to six rounders, and then we’ll see what is available.

“By the end of the year I want to be chasing titles and pushing towards big things. I’m excited to fight on Friday because it’s a great bill, and the atmosphere inside the Ulster Hall should be great.”

The main event of the show sees Conrad Cummings defend his WBO European middleweight title against Luke Keeler.

While Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh, Steven Ward, Steve Collins Jr, Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb, Steven Donnelly and many more are also in action on a stacked bill.