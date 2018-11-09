Tommy McCarthy back from the wilderness for Belfast show

Tommy McCarthy is ready to make an impression at the Shorts Club in Belfast on November 17 after spending a year in the wilderness.

The Belfast fighter’s last fight was against Blaise Mendouo at the SSE Arena in Belfast in November last year, meaning the cruiserweight was out of action for 12 months.

But the former amateur star has signed a deal with manager Mark Dunlop and he will be looking to put months of frustration behind him when he takes to the ring later this month.

“I can’t wait to get back in to it. Because if you speak to any fighter to be out of competitive action for a year could ruin you.

“It has been hard for me to stay motivated, to keep training and to keep the faith.

“But Mark Dunlop has come in and I decided to go with him because of the job he has done with James Tennyson and Paul Hyland jnr.

“I had loads of offers on the table from England, the USA and Australia and they all sounded good on paper but Mark is close at hand and the proof is in the pudding when you see what he has done with his other fighters.”

McCarthy has fought 12 times and has 11 wins and one defeat on his record.

He is also still high in the British rankings and he says it is time to get back to business.

“In my 12 fights I have fought good opposition and inside my 12 fights I have gone through all the stages of four, six, eight, ten and 12 rounds.

“I have also fought on television and I have good experience. Mark and I have a plan where we will have a couple of fights and then we will get straight back into it. Then we are going full steam ahead.”

And McCarthy says he may not have been in the ring fighting but he has not been sitting about for the last 12 months.

“I have been sparring at world class camps around the world and I have been learning all the time.

“I just need to get in there with the small gloves and no vests and get fighting again.

“It was hard seeing all the shows in Belfast over the last 12 months and not getting on them.

“It was hard going but I am back now and I want to make a statement in my first fight back,” added McCarthy.