Tommy McCarthy comes up short against Richard Riakporhe in Peterborough

Tommy McCarthy’s lost in his bid for the WBA Inter-Continental title in Peterborough on Saturday night.

The Belfast cruiserweight being stopped in round four by hard-hitting Richard Riakporhe.

McCarthy had started the fight well but once he was caught by a big right in the fourth is was only heading the one way.

He was put down three times in the fourth round before the referee waved the fight off.

“This is a big statement I made tonight,” Riakporhe said afterwards.

“A lot of people think I’ve just got power and I don’t have a boxing brain.

“I can go all the way, trust me. My power makes me a serious contender. My record is nine fights and nine wins, with my last eight all KO or TKO. That speaks for itself.

“Tommy called me a novice in the build-up and I took that personal. I wanted to show him I could box.”