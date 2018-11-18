Tommy McCarthy makes winning return after a year in the wilderness

Belfast's Tommy McCarthy is back after winning in Belfast on Saturday night.

McCarthy seeing off English journeyman Kent Kauppinen 60-54 after six rounds.

It was a solid display McCarthy who had Kauppinen hurt several times during the fight.

And the Belfast fighter was delighted to be back in action after a year of inactivity.

"It was good to get a few rounds but I am disappointed I didn't get a stoppage. But I have been out for a year. He fights every week and he is ring seasoned. But it was good to get six rounds under my belt. If I had blown him out in a round it would have done me no good.

"I wanted to stop him but it was good to get a work out," he said.

And McCarthy is looking forward to being busy in the coming months.

"I want fights. Sparring and fighting are two different things. I will leave what's next to my manager Mark Dunlop. I want to win titles but I need to get fights under my belt and get back in the groove," added McCarthy.

There was also a winning return for Belfast flyweight Luke Wilton. The east Belfast fighter seeing off Georgi Geogiev 60-53 over six rounds.

It was lively fight for Wilton on his return and it will have done him the world of good. And Wilton was pleased to get the win under his belt.

"It's good to be back and I enjoyed that. It was a good fight and we will take it from here. I thought I did well against a game guy after being out for so long."

There were also wins on the night for Cathy McAleer, Tony Nellins, Conor Cooke and Kelvin McDonald.

McAleer - making her debut - was in a great battle with Teodora Hristova before winning 40-38 on points