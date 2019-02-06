Tommy McCarthy sets sights on titles before Ulster Hall showdown

Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy will fight Richard Riakporhe for WBA Inter-Continental title in Peterborough on March 2.

It will be Riakporhe’s first defence of the title while McCarthy hopes a win will put him in the top 10 of the WBA rankings.

McCarthy fights at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night and he says the Riakporhe fight is the kind of fight he has been waiting for.

“It is a massive opportunity for me and it is a fight I believe I can win.

“A win here puts me in the top ten in the world with the WBA and I am going to take this opportunity with both hands.

“To get into the top ten and in the world and I am in shot of a world title. If I win this fight by the end of the year I could be in world title contention. It will be all up for grabs.

“I am not looking at anyone but this is just a brilliant pathway to getting a world title shot. I am loving life at the minute.

“But I have to take care of business at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night. I have never boxed there as an amateur or professional - so I am really looking forward to it,” said McCarthy.

Also on the Ulster Hall bill on Saturday night James Tennyson takes on the undefeated Garry Neale of Portsmouth at lightweight.

Chief support sees Coalisland’s undefeated Feargal McCrory take on Karl Kelly of Dublin for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland lightweight title.

Former undefeated IBF European Lightweight Champion and British title challenger Paul Hyland Jnr faces Miroslav Servan - the current super lightweight champion of the Czech Republic.

Former two discipline world champion in kick boxing and karate Cathy McAleer brings women’s professional boxing back to the Ulster Hall for the first time in 19 years when she faces Poland’s Sonia Klos over four rounds.

Luke Wilton takes on Patrik Bartos of the Czech Republic. and Mathew Fitzsimons will also feature.

Tickets at www.ulsterhall.co.uk