Top amateur fighter Sean Duffy turns professional

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of Commonwealth Games medallist Sean Duffy as he turns professional and he will make his debut on March 29.

The Keady lightweight won a bronze medal at Glasgow 2014 – adding to his Youth Commonwealth Games silver and multiple national and Ulster amateur titles – and will now look to continues his success in the paid ranks.

Duffy said: “I think my style is suited to the pro game. I’ve had numerous offers to turn pro before because I’ve always been classed as a puncher but now’s the right time to turn over and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have a lot of experience on my side and I plan to move quite quickly and open a lot of people’s eyes sooner rather than later. I expect to move up the ranks fast.

“I have a lot of support through my businesses – I own a gym.

“I also do charity work and I’ve built up a lot of friends and clientele who are going to come to my fights and make a lot of noise. I’m looking forward to giving them something back.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “I’m pleased to be bringing a very classy fighter in Sean to the team.

“As an amateur, Sean has proven himself to be one of the elite fighters in the country and I’ve no doubt his style will suit the professional game and really excite fans.

“We look forward to guiding his journey, which we believe is destined for major titles.”