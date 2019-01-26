Tyrone McCullagh heads for Ulster Hall showdown

WBO European super-bantamweight champion Tyrone McCullagh will star on MTK Global’s Ulster Hall show in Belfast on March 29.

White Chocolate’ has enjoyed a rapid rise in 2018 - winning both Celtic and European belts – and is relishing his return having overcome a minor injury problem since his last bout in October.

McCullagh said: “I got beaten at Ulster Hall in my last amateur fight in the Ulster final against Ryan Lindberg, who also beat Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb and Luke Campbell. I feel I have to right a few wrongs!

“It’s an incredible atmosphere in there. Everyone gets packed into one small area. My fans travel anywhere anyway so it’ll be loud on the night. I can’t wait for it.

“I haven’t been out since October, when I won the WBO European title, so it’ll be good to get in there and blow off the cobwebs off ahead of some big fights.

“Conrad Cummings and Luke Keeler are going to put on a great show in the main event. I’m friendly with both of them and even if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be able to call a winner anyway. It’s great to be on that card and boxing alongside my good friends.”

Joining McCullagh on a busy card are gym-mates Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb, Gary Cully, Steven Ward, Steven Donnelly, Taylor McGoldrick, Padraig McCrory and Callum Bradley.

Tickets at mtkglobalstore.com/tickets