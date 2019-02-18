Tyrone McKenna looking to entertain at Ulster Hall on March 29

Belfast favourite Tyrone McKenna is enthusiastic over the prospect of showing off his development at Ulster Hall on March 29.

‘The Mighty Celt’ (17-1-1-KO6) edged Lewis Benson in Glasgow last time out to bounce back from a valiant defeat to Jack Catterall and is in bullish mood as he prepares for an assault on super-lightweight titles.

McKenna said: “I’ve been working very hard with Danny Vaughan in the gym. You’ll see big improvements in my next fight and I can’t wait.

“I’m an entertainer and boxing is an entertainment business. If you aren’t entertaining then you’re doing it wrong. I always want to please my fans.

“That being said, you’ll see more of the skills I used in my amateur days. I’ll box smarter but I’ll always want to entertain my fans.

“That’ll always be my style and people love me for it, so why change something that’s not broken?

“This will be my first time fighting on iFL TV and I hear the platform is bigger than some of the TV channels.

“They always bring the crowds out and I’m excited for my iFL TV debut.

“They do a brilliant job and I think they’ll only get bigger this year.

“This next one will be a warm-up fight for something that’s hopefully going to be huge.

“I’m with the best management in the world so I’m excited for 2019. I’ll bring the fans the fights they want to see me in.”

Topping the bill in Belfast is the WBO European middleweight title rematch between Conrad Cummings and Luke Keeler plus stars such as Tyrone McCullagh, Gary Cully, Sean McComb and many more.

