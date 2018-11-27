Tyrone McKenna rubbishes Lewis Benson claims before Glasgow showdown

With the arrival of fight week and Wednesday’s press conference confirmed, the war of words between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Benson is heating up.

Belfast’s McKenna and Edinburgh’s Benson clash at Glasgow’s Emirates on Friday and have been trading insults for weeks.

Benson recently claimed McKenna had failed to ever lay a glove on him during their increasingly-famous sparring session. Unsurprisingly, ‘The Mighty Celt’ has a different version of events.

McKenna said: “The first spar we had down in Liverpool, I absolutely battered him. Then we had another one during which I was comfortable without even getting out of second gear.

“I wasn’t really bothered about that second spar but I still handled him easily. He’s deluded and insane to say otherwise.

“I’m not only going to beat Benson on points. I’m going to knock him out in a spectacular way. I’ve been working on a lot power during this camp, which has gone perfectly.

“Everyone knows I train hard and this was no different. We brought over the perfect sparring partners from Denmark and they’re like Benson but much better, so you’ll see the best Tyrone McKenna on the night.

“We’ve worked on all my weaknesses and we’ve strengthened my strengths so you’re going to see a more complete fighter on Friday.”

McKenna versus Benson is part of a night that also includes Iain Butcher taking on Ukashir Farooq in an all-Scotland British title fight,

Kieran Smith bidding for a WBC world ranking plus David Brophy, Michael McGurk, Reece McFadden, Jack Turner and more.

