Tyson Fury confident of Belfast victory

Tyson Fury does not lack confidence and he believes he will become a five time heavyweight champion of the world in the coming months,

Fury will face Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park on Saturday night before a possible World title clash against WBC champion Deontay Wilder later this year.

And Fury - talking at a press conference at the Europa Hotel yesterday - says he wants to do something that has never happened in the heavyweight division before.

“To be a two time heavy weight champion is alright, but it’s not great because it’s been done by everybody, to be a three-time heavyweight champion has been done before so five-time heavy weight champion is my goal.

“I always say aim for the stars and set big targets.”

And Fury was confident about his prospects of winning Saturday’s fight.

“If he chins me, I’ll crawl on my knees and kiss his two feet because he’s obviously a better man than me and a better man that I have ever been,” he said.

“If I can beat Francesco Pianeta, I’ll have beaten another boxer, big deal, but if he beats me, he is going on to something very big, life changing for him, and if I can’t beat Pianeta, I am going nowhere. I’m going to smash him to pieces, make Italian sausage out of him.”

And Fury has lost ten stone in weight since coming back after a break from the sport.

“After having three years out of the ring and after ballooning to 28 stone and then down to 18 and a half stone. It’s a terrible, terrible uphill battle, to lose that weight is mentally and physically draining.”