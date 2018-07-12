Tyson Fury to face Francesco Pianeta

Tyson Fury will take on former European champion and two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park on August 18.

Fury returned from two-and-a-half years out of the ring with a dominant stoppage of Sefer Seferi in Manchester on June 9 and will continue his march back towards the top against Pianeta.

Pianeta, who won the WBC world youth crown before picking up EBU and WBO European titles, has twice challenged for world honours – losing to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and to Ruslan Chagaev two years later.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “The Seferi fight is history and Pianeta is a far better operator than him. His level of opposition tells you that.

“Tyson had been out of boxing for a long time and Pianeta is a good opponent for what is Tyson’s second fight back after his break.

“Tyson had a short rest after fighting Seferi but is back in full-time camp and ready for his challenge in Belfast.

“He needs rounds under his belt before moving on to the next level and this fight will make him work for his win.

“I’m sure Pianeta will get into that ring desperate to upset Tyson.”

Fury v Pianeta is added to a colossal stadium show that also includes Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson, Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes for the WBC world flyweight title, Luke Keeler, Lewis Crocker, Marco McCullough and more.