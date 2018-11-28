Tyson Fury vows to stop Deontay Wilder in showdown

Tyson Fury revisited his greatest victory when he came face-to-face with Deontay Wilder at the final press conference for Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It is three years to the day since Fury produced a significant upset by travelling to Germany to outbox Wladimir Klitschko, who had been undefeated for 11 years.

That victory perhaps remains the finest any active heavyweight has achieved, and vowing to stop America’s champion, Fury said: “It’s three years since I went to Dusseldorf and kicked Klitschko’s a*** all over the place.

“On Saturday I’m going to punch Wilder’s face in for him. I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘Wilder by knockout or Fury on points’, but I’m telling you now, Wilder’s going to get knocked out by me.”

Wilder responded by dismissing Fury as having had “his time”.

After beating Klitschko, the 30-year-old remained inactive for over two-and-a-half-years as he struggled with mental health issues and gained weight until reaching an estimated 27 stones, something that could yet undermine him on Saturday.

“This is a moment I’ve been waiting for my entire career; this is my time,” the 33-year-old said.

“Fury had his - when he beat Klitschko that was his window to do whatever he had to do.

“How he took upon his responsibilities as a champion was up to him. But now it’s my time. I’ve sat patiently, waiting.

“I will knock Tyson Fury out.

“They say I’m the puncher and he’s the boxer, but the same thing was said when I beat (Bermane) Stiverne.

“I’m going to show you how well I can box. He will go down.

“I believe I can beat tyson and then I will see off Anthony Joshua. There is only one winner on Saturday and that is me.”

Their press conference concluded with a heated exchange in which both fighters had to be separated as they shouted each other, before their angry entourages threatened to lose control.