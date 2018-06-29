Unbeaten aces Tyrone McKenna and Jack Catterall to do battle at SSE Arena

As Michael Conlan looks to see off Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, fellow Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna will be fighting to get his hands on the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title.

McKenna will take on another unbeaten fighter as he takes on Jack Catterall.

The English fighter is rated highly - but McKenna is up for the task that awaits him.

“I could have got an easier fight, but if I wanted it easy I wouldn’t be boxing.

“I believe in myself and want to be world champion so when I got the call to fight Jack I took it.

“Jack is a talented fighter and it is going to need a career best performance from me to win. We have sparred and it was sweet.

“We were both starting our camps and nobody was on fire. It is about what happens on the night and I can adapt, but I have to be switched on. Jack is world class.”

And Catterall is also convinced he will get the win at the Belfast venue.

“I’m excited for this fight, but it is a chance for me to showcase what I have been working on. “His height isn’t an issue. There is always a way to beat people.

“I can’t remember much about our sparring to be honest. I want to get the stoppage and to put on a good fight.

“At the end of the day I want to come out on top. I’m not worried about being the away fighter. Everyone has welcomed me in Belfast and we both have respect.”

And Tyrone McCullagh will take on Joe Ham for the vacant Celtic super-bamtamweight title and the Derry fighter is looking forward to it.

“ It is a great fight against Ham and it’s the first real test for either of us.”

Local fighters Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory and Taylor McGoldrick will also be in action.

Tickets are still available from the SSE Arena website.