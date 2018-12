Conrad Cummings showed what he is made of after reclaiming the WBO European title in Belfast on Friday night

Cummings boxed well to see off Ferenc Berki on the judges scorecards after a tough ten riounds.

Cummings lost the WBO belt to Luke Keeler earlier this year - but he has now finished 2018 on a high before looking to win more title next year.

The Coalisland fighter will now take time off before returning to action in 2019.