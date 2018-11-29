VIDEO: James Tennyson gives his thoughts on headlining show at Ulster Hall in February

World title challenger James Tennyson will headline at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 9.

The Belfast super featherweight will defend his Commonwealth title on the bill.

James Tennyson in action with Tevin Farmer

Tennyson is looking to get back on track after failing in his bid to dethrone IBF World Champion Tevin Farmer in Boston earlier this year.

The bill will be the first professional boxing show to be held in the venue for seven years.

Paul Hyland jnr, Tommy McCarthy, Feargal McCrory and Luke Wilton - along with a few others will also fight on the night.

Tickets can be purchased from the Ulster Hall.