VIDEO: James Tennyson is ready to rock Ulster Hall

James Tennyson is ready to put the disappointment of losing in his World title bid in Boston last year by getting a win at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

Belfast fighter Tennyson lost to IBF Super-featherweight king Tevin Farmer in his bid to become a World champion in 2018.

James Tennyson

Now Tennyson wants to get back on track when he takes on undefeated lightweight Garry Neale at the Belfast venue before getting back in the mix for major honours in the coming months.

Paul Hyland Jnr, Feargal McCrory, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Wilton, Cathy McAleer and Mathew Fitzsimons will also appear on the Ulster Hall bill.

Tickets from Ulster Hall box office.