VIDEO: Paul Hyland jnr targeting huge 2019 once he takes care of business at Ulster Hall

Paul Hyland jnr believes he has unfinished business before he takes to the ring in the Ulster Hall on February 9.

The Belfast lightweight lost in his bid to become British Champion last year as he was stopped by Lewis Ritson in Newcastle.

Paul Hyland Jnr

But Hyland is sure more title fights are on the cards if he can beat Czech fighter Miroslav Servan at the Ulster Hall.

James Tennyson, Feargal McCrory, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Wilton, Cathy McAleer and Mathew Fitzsimons will also feature.

Tickets from Ulster Hall Box Office.