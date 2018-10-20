VIDEO: Sean McComb wins in Boston after stopping rival in third round

Sean McComb got another win on his record as he stopped Carlos Galindo in the third round of their clash at the TD Gardens in Boston on Saturday night.

It took McComb's record to four wins from four fights.

Sean McComb

The Belfast fighter worked the body in the first and pushed the pace.

It was more of the same in the second as Galindo looked to cover up and survive as McComb piled on the pressure.

In the third Galindo was felled twice by a body shots and the fight was waved off by the referee.

The Belfast Super-lightweight boxed well and deserved the win. He will be looking to get out again as soon as possible.