Steven Ward will be looking to end his year on a high when he fights in Manchester on December 22.

Ward will feature on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bid to dethrone IBF Featherweight World champion Josh Warrington.

And Ward will look to take his record to ten wins out of ten before the end of the year - before targeting titles in 2019.

He also says that Frampton is flying in his preparation for the Warrington clash.