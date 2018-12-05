VIDEO: Tommy McCarthy looking to make big impression in 2019

Tommy McCarthy is looking to stay on track at the Ulster Hall on February 9.

The Belfast fighter was out of action for a year before he won his first fight under new manager Mark Dunlop in Belfast in November.

Tommy McCarthy

McCarthy saw off Kent Kauppinen at the Shorts Club and is now focused on his next fight in the Ulster Hall.

His aim is to fight for a title in his next few fights and McCarthy will be joined on the Ulster Hall show by James Tennyson, Paul Hyland jnr, Feargal |McCrory, Luke Wilton and a few others.