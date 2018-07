Carl Frampton insists he will deliver the performance of his career when he meets Luke Jackson at Windsor Park next month.

The Jackal goes toe-to-toe with the Australian at Windsor Park on August 18, as he defends his interim featherweight WBO world title.

And at a training camp in Manchester, the Belfast fighter gave our man Nicky Fullerton this reaction to quotes, attributed to Jackson, which dubbed Frampton as overweight.