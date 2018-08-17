Watch: Carl Frampton strips off at weigh-in and then boasts - 'I'm in the shape of my life'

Carl Frampton is ready to rock Windsor Park after today's pre-fight weigh-in in Belfast.

Carl Frampton at today's weigh-in

The Jackal registered 126 lbs at the Europa Hotel event and then took to Instagram to declare himself 'fitter stronger than the Donaire fight', using the hashtag #bestshapeofmylife

And there were a few smiles - notably from the man himself - as the Belfast fighter had to remove his underwear when he hit the scales. Members of his team used a towel as a screen as he covered himself.

Carl, 31, posted pictures of him clad only in a towel, joking: "Had it in hand. Literally. Never in doubt."