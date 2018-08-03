WBC Champion Deontay Wilder to be ringside at Windsor Park on August 18

WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will be at Windsor Park on August 18.

American Wilder will be ringside as Tyson Fury takes on Francesco Pianeta on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s clash with Luke Jackson at the Belfast venue.

Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and Tyson Fury will all fight at Windsor Park on August 18

Also that night Paddy Barnes will challenge for the WBC Flyweight World title as he takes on champion Cristofer Rosales.

Wilder and Fury have been in talks about a huge heavyweight clash later this world and promoter Frank Warren says Wilder will be in Belfast.

“Deontay’s coming over to Belfast for the fight.

“Tyson’s in good nick, he’s shifted another bit of weight. Get this fight out of the way and he’ll be ready to go. It’s not like he’s got lots of miles on the clock; he’s still a young man.

Warren also revealed his concerns Wilder could lose before fighting Fury are contributing to their drive to make sure Fury next challenges him in what would ultimately be a glamorous match-up.

“My worry with all these heavyweight champions, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, is they’ll get beat,” he said.

“Both of them could get beat. It’s not difficult to hit Anthony Joshua - hit him on the chin, he can go, we’ve seen it happen.

“Wilder’s come from behind in fights, we know he’s a big puncher, but he’s been behind and shown he can be beaten on points.”