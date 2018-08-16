What's the weather to be like for Carl Frampton's fight in Windsor Park?

As Carl Frampton prepares to defend his WBO interim featherweight title against Luke Jackson in the open air of Windsor Park on Saturday it's only natural boxing fans would be curious about the weather forecast.

Frampton vs. Jackson is due to start at 10:30pm and according to the Met Office it will be cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain.

Carl Frampton (left) during a press conference at Windsor Park on Thursday, ahead of his fight with Luke Jackson (right) at Windsor Park on Saturday night. (Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

The temperature inside Windsor Park is expected in and around 16°C.

Sunset is at 8:50pm on Saturday which means Frampton's much anticipated fight will be under the lights.