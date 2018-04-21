What time is Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire? What TV channel is it on?

Carl Frampton is aiming to sparkle against Nonito Donaire in front of his home crowd at the SSE Arena in Belfast tonight.

Donaire is a four-weight champion and the WBO world featherweight interim title is on the line.

Victory for The Jackal is expected to set up a summer showdown, perhaps with Lee Selby, at Windsor Park.

What time is Carl Frampton vs Nonito Donaire?

The undercard events are under way and the main event is expected to start at 10.30pm.

What TV channel is showing the fight?

Carl Frampton

The clash will be screened on BT Sport 1 and BoxNation. BT Sport will also be showing the bout on their online platform.