centurion warwick

Andy Warwick is one of those all round decent guys with no airs or graces who just goes about his business on the pitch.

The Ulster prop will make his 100th appearance for the Province this weekend against Munster in the first of the season’s Guinness PRO14 Irish derbies.

The former Ballymena Academy student has been a regular feature in the Ulster front row in recent seasons and century mark has crept up quickly.

The humble loosehead - who can slip over to tight with equal aplomb - admits he never thought he would be playing 100 games for Ulster, but is delighted all the same to reach the milestone.

The last man, alphabetically, on the current Ulster squad made his debut in October 2013 coming off the bench against Cardiff Blues.

Since then his dedication, and willingness, to learn has seen him become a highly rated technical prop.

“I remember that first cap well. I came on for Tom Court and I remember the ball went off the top of a lineout to Jared Payne and he broke through.

“I somehow found myself in the support line and got absolutely nailed by big Filo Paulo.

“It was a good introduction to professional rugby,” he smiles.

A debut start soon followed and the rest is history.

Warwick admitted he had been so nervous ahead of getting that first start.

“I had been on the bench four or five times before that and didn’t get on.

“The nerves just build up, but once you get the first one, you’re obviously still nervous before every game, but you don’t think how many caps you’re on.”

In terms of highlights, the Ballymena man selected a few which stood out to date.

“Probably some of the big European wins - Clermont, Toulouse back to back and maybe getting my one and only try against Treviso in 2015 which was good fun. I enjoyed that,” he beamed.

Was it a run-in from some distance?

“Yeah (laughing). Pete Nelson broke through and it was a two-on-one from about the ‘22’, so it was good!”

That jovial mood reflects why is such a popular member of the squad.

He shies away from taking plaudits and jokes that there are not too many fans chasing him for autographs - but he will happily stop and do it.

In spite of reaching the milestone, Warwick is focused on what needs to be done on Saturday.

Ulster face Munster at Thomond Park, Limerick and put the PRO14’s only remaining unbeaten record on the line.

Thomond has not been an unhappy hunting ground for Warwick in the past, recalling some good results previously against their Southern rivals.

“I think my first game down there, we took a bit of a second string team and managed to pull off a result. I’ve also drawn down there.

“We’ve had some good results there, but it’s always a tough place to go.

“As a pack we really have to front up, especially in mauls. You saw against Ospreys, they got two or three maul tries. We need to get that right this week.”

That win against Munster saw him playing tighthead against Dave Kilcoyne.

“I think that’s why I’ve got so many caps because I can shift over to tight head the odd time.

“It was tough and Kilcoyne is a really good player, but we did really well that day.

“Michael Heaney got over for a really good try and it was great to win down there.

“Hopefully we get that feeling again,” added Warwick.

LOOK FORWARD - SET TARGETS OR JUST ALWAYS THE NEXT GAME?

“To be honest, if I stay fit I’ll be happy. I don’t really target any amount of caps personally.

YOU’VE STAYED FIT - JUST TWO LOOSE HEADS STANDING AT MOMENT - YOU AND ERIC COMING OFF THE BENCH

“I’m pretty robust and hopefully it stays that way. Eric is doing really well and he’s putting a lot of pressure on. I hope he keeps improving the way he has been.

TAKE LUCK TO PLAY IN FRONT ROW AND NOT PICK UP INJURIES

“I don’t know. I don’t really have any real secret. I’ve just stayed fit.

“It probably is a bit of luck and hopefully it keeps going that way.

ADVICE TO YOUNG PROPS COMING THROUGH?

“Ust really focus on the basics of your game at the start. Get them right and hopefully build more on that.

“Personally I know I could do a bit more around the pitch and I’m trying to work on that a lot.

“But definitely get your basics right and build from there.

ANYONE THANK FOR GETTING TO THIS POINT

“That’s a hard question. There are a lot of people from (Ballymena Academy) school coaches like John Andrews, the whole way through school.

“Then there are the club (Ballymena) coaches, Andy Graham and I remember speaking to Bryan Young before my first cap and he gave me a lot of advice.

“Clarkie (Allen Clarke) then brought me in from the club for a trial with the Academy for a few months and he helped me in refining my front row skills.

“I’m really appreciative of that.

HOW COME TO ULSTER - TRIAL?

“I had a good season at Ballymena and Clarkie brought me in for an A game. I played a few A games and built from there.

“The 2012/13 season, I was on the bench a couple of times and then I got the Academy contract the next year. I built from there.

WHAT MEAN TO PULL ON ULSTER JERSEY?

“I absolutely love the feeling you get running out onto that pitch. You also get to go to places like Thomond Park, run out and the atmosphere is unbelievable.

GET USED TO FEELING?

“No, I still get really nervous running out, but I think you need that to perform.”

YOU’RE A LOCAL LAD, HOW DEAL WITH REQUESTS FOR AUTOGRAPHS, SELFIES ETC

“There aren’t too many people running up to me, to be honest. I’ll happily do it if anyone asks.

GET A CAP FOR 100TH - GET ONE FOR YOUR FIRST?

“No, I didn’t, but at the end of the season, I think you get one for your 100th?

PRIDE OF PLACE ON MANTLEPIECE?

“I might put it up on show (laughs) because there’s not much else to show!

HOW REFLECT ON START TO SEASON SO FAR?

“There have been some tight games, but we’ve kept playing right to the end. You saw that against the Cheetahs, we kept going hard in tough conditions.

“Hopefully we start a little bit better in some of these games and build on it a little bit quicker.

SHOW CHARACTER OF TEAM THAT SALVAGED LATE POINTS IN GAMES?

“Yeah, there have been really big points in games - look at Alan O’Connor who twice won restarts at the end of games. It’s things like that that give you chance to win games.

ANY CELEBRATIONS PLANNED FOR 100?

“No. If we win, I’ll just be happy on a long journey back on the bus.”

WHAT EXPECT FROM MUNSTER?

“It’ll be really tough. As a pack, we’ll have to front up, particularly in maul defence and scrum time.

“That’s what they build their game on and they have a few strong runners - Kilcoyne, Stander and O’Mahony. We’ve got to chop them and get them off their feet early.

“Stopping their maul is the main thing, but also the breakdown. They have a few good threats with Tadhg Beirne and Cloete.

“They’re really good over the breakdown and we’ll really have to combat that.

CHEETAHS PACK SEEMED TO GET ON TOP OF YOU AT TIMES - WORKED ON THAT?

“Yeah, there are things we have to fix there, definitely. We’ve worked on that today and hopefully we’ll fix that for this weekend.