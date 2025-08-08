Adam Dennison stars in yet another Challenge Cup final as Waringstown seal success over Instonians

Adam Dennison’s love affair with the Gallagher Challenge Cup final continued on Friday as the Waringstown opener struck 90* in their nine-wicket triumph over Instonians at Stormont.

Dennison first played in the Northern Cricket Union’s showpiece decider at the age of 14, taking the winning catch as the Villagers defeated CSNI in 2011, and he has continued to show up on the biggest stage ever since.

The 28-year-old scored 145* in the 2018 Challenge Cup final, setting what was then a record for an individual score in a one-day final, and recorded another century (109) in 2023 during their victory over Carrickfergus.

He led from the front in Friday’s chase, hitting 10 boundaries as The Lawn outfit cruised to their 28th competition success – only North Down (32) have won it more times.

Adam Dennison in action for Waringstown during Friday's Challenge Cup final. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dennison shared a match-winning partnership of 130 with Ireland international James McCollum, who finished on 71* from 68 deliveries.

While Dennison was the star man, the platform for victory was set up by an impressive Waringstown bowling display, picking up wickets at regular intervals as Instonians were dismissed for 189.

Ireland international Cade Carmichael (24) was caught off the bowling of Tom Mayes (2/42) just as an opening partnership with Rob McKinley (71) was starting to develop.

Waringstown enjoyed further success as Daniel van der Merwe (2/51) struck with consecutive deliveries, first picking up the scalp of Inst captain Nikolai Smith before dismissing talisman Shane Dadswell for a golden duck.

Neil Rock (26) showed signs of promise before being bowled by Ross Allen and despite McKinley’s knock, Instonians fell from 165/5 to 189 all out.

Dennison and Sam Topping (23) put on 60 for the first wicket – the latter caught off the bowling of Cian Robertson – before McCollum walked to the crease.

McCollum struck three sixes during his 68-ball stay at the crease while Dennison amassed his 90* from 148 deliveries.