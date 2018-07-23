Andre Maklan shines as CSNI beat Instonians in NCU Premier League

An unbeaten 130 from CSNI’s Andre Malan helped set up a 131-run victory over Instonians at Shaw’s Bridge on Saturday.

The 26-year-old South African, who averages 42.90 in first-class cricket faced 119 balls – striking 16 fours and a single six.

He arrived after the departure of New Zealander, Marc Ellison. He was given out caught behind off the bowling of Shane Getkate.

Malan, alongside young Archie Johnston, batted well together and shared a partnership worth 118 runs for the second wicket.

The CSNI wicket keeper notched his first fifty of the season for the Stormont club. He found the boundary seven times during his 84-ball stay for 56.

Instonians had a weakened bowling line-up and used no fewer than eight bowlers. The Shaw’s Bridge outfit have been unfortunate with injuries in recent weeks.

This allowed for Aaron Wright to cash in and make a well made 30 on a slow pitch.

Christopher McMorran joined briefly and hit 14 before getting out bowled by Matthew Humphries.

At 215-4, Morgan Topping strode out to the middle.

The pair put on 67 together before Topping offered a caught and bowled chance to Getake, who snaffled it to give him his second of the innings.

Getkate was the pick of the Instonians bowlers. He returned figures of two for 44 off his 10 over allocation.

Needing 285 runs to win, this seemed like a pretty tall order for the young Instonians side.

The hosts were in all sorts of bother as they found themselves 23 for four. Ben Rose (12) was the only top order batsman to make double figures.

23 for four soon became 37 for five as James Hunter fell for 11 off the bowling of Matthew Foster. Andrew White, and James Metcalfe put on 63 runs together before White (37) fell to Ben Adair to leave his side on 100 for six.

At 100 for eight, Humphries and Richard White had other ideas as the pair put on 49 together.

The win for CSNI leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League as Instonians slipped to second bottom.