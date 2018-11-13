Ardmore swoop to sign wicketkeeper Peet Pienaar

Ardmore have announced 19 year-old South African Peet Pienaar as their overseas player for the 2019 season.

Peet is a top order batsman/wicketkeeper, who plays Premier League cricket in Pretoria for CBCOB.

He comes highly recommended by his coach, ex -Waringstown player Cobus Pienaar who said: “Peet is a talented young cricketer is who is very mature for his age.

“He has great hunger to improve and develop his game and is a strong top order batsman who should do well in Irish conditions”

An Ardmore spokesman added: “We clearly struggled last year to find a settled side, resulting in relegation, while we struggled with the ball this was compounded by the lack of a recognised wicket-keeper for much of the season with several players filling in at different stages>

“We felt that a keeper was a key area to address going in to 2019 as we look to the long term development and stability of the club. With UKBA guidelines as they currently are it is difficult to identify players from abroad who meet the necessary criteria so we are indebted to Gary Hunt for his help in identifying Peet through his contacts in SA.”

The Bleachgreen also confirmed that they expected to retain the bulk of their squad, despite relegation.