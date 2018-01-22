Batsman Nathan Burns targets promotion after joining Holywood

Batsman Nathan Burns firmly believes his new club Holywood will be pushing for promotion to the NCU Premier League this summer.

Burns, who spent the last two seasons with his boyhood club North Down, will join Holywood’s push for promotion from Section One in 2018.

The 23-year-old, who made 455 runs last season at an average of 26.76 and with a highest score of 98, should score heavily in the second tier of the NCU game with the Seapark outfit.

He has been a consistent run-getter for both North Down and previously CIYMS in recent seasons.

Burns said: “It was not an easy decision to leave North Down but I am excited with the opportunity at Holywood.

“The ambition of the club is to play Premier league cricket and with the young, talented team assembled, I believe we can push for that this season.”

Nathan Burns in action for CIYMS against Waringstown back in 2014

North Down recently confirmed the return of former Ireland international Ryan Haire to The Green after three seasons at Muckamore.

Cregagh, newly promoted to Section One, have announced two new arrivals. Jonny Moore has moved from Premier League side CIYMS while Stuart Smyth has joined from Civil Service North.