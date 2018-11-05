Carrick CC sign South African Jacques Snyman

Carrickfergus Cricket Club are pleased to announce the signing of South African all-rounder Jacques Snyman as their overseas professional/coach for the 2019 NCU Premier League season.

The 24 year old is a right handed top order batsman, who since making his first class debut for Northern Cape in the South African Provincial competition in December 2016, has racked up 1445 runs at an impressive average of 49.82.

This includes four centuries, with a highest score of 209 in March 2018 against a Free State side captained by Carrick pro for the last three seasons, Patrick Botha.

He also bowls economical off spin and has so far taken 11 first class wickets.

Snyman has had two very successful seasons playing league cricket in the UK. In 2016 he came to England for the first time to play for Feniscowles CC in the Ribblesdale league, scoring over 700 runs at an average of 40, and taking 40 wickets at 16 apiece.

He played for Benwell Park CC from Newcastle, who are captained by Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer.

That was in the strong North East Premier League in 2018. Again he made an outstanding contribution,scoring 643 runs @ 53.58, including 3 hundreds, and picking up 33 wickets at the low average of 14.36, with two 5 wicket hauls.

He is coached by and comes strongly recommended by former Waringstown professional Cobus Pienaar, who rates him very highly as a young all-rounder with a big future ahead of him.

Carrick captain Michael Gilmour said: “I am delighted that the Club has been successful in securing the services of this quality young player as our professional for the 2019 season, and look forward to welcoming Jacques to Middle Road in April.

The Club would like to thank Gary Hunt of Cric-Intro for his assistance in completing the signing, and we would also take this opportunity to thank former professional Pat Botha for his contribution during the last 3 successful seasons”