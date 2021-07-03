CIYMS captain Nigel Jones hoping to add to happy Challenge Cup memories

The Belmont side beat Instonians by 98 runs in August 2019 to secure one of four titles that season and their third Challenge Cup crown in five years.

After the coronavirus pandemic meant the competition couldn’t be held last season, it’s back again and has thrown up a blockbuster first-round tie.

This will be a repeat of last weekend’s Premier League fixture which CIYMS won by eight wickets, but both teams will look very different this time around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Adair will return to the CIYMS panel for this afternoon’s Challenge Cup test. Pic by Pacemaker.

CI welcome back Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, John Matchett, Ted Britton and captain Nigel Jones while Carrick will have Jeremy Lawlor and Graeme McCarter in their ranks.

The Challenge Cup is a competition Jones has excelled in over the years, winning it with both CSNI and CIYMS and he was named Man of the Match after scoring 80 and picking up two wickets in the 2017 final against Instonians.

“It’s a competition that I really enjoy and I’m pleased we are getting back at it,” he said. “It certainly feels like a long time ago.

“We will hopefully be razor sharp and are looking to get off to a great start and hopefully we can go deep.”

Jones will be hoping for a similar performance from Chris Dougherty, who hit 126* last weekend to lead his side to an impressive victory.

The 33-year-old has scored over 700 runs in the past three full seasons - including 910 during the 2019 campaign - and early signs point towards another big one for the opener.

“Doc is so consistent and such an anchor for us,” added Jones. “It’s great to have a player like him opening for us where he can set his stall out and can bat long.

“He enjoys batting and has a very simple mindset in terms of he loves batting and doesn’t want to be watching his team-mates bat - he would rather be out there himself.

“It allows us to play positively around him and more often than not we can set a big score or chase because of the work he does.”

This is the only all Premier League first-round clash and although Jones knows it will be tough, he’s backing his squad to get the job done.

“They’ve recruited well and the guys they have got in have been contributing,” he said. “They will have taken confidence from the T20 trophy that they picked up but I look at us and man for man if we perform at the level we can then the result takes care of itself.

“We have to play good cricket and take care of their threats.

“If we do that, then I’m sure we will be in a pretty good place.”

Other Challenge Cup first-round fixtures: Armagh vs CSNI, Ballymena vs Instonians, Cliftonville Academy vs North Down, Derriaghy vs Waringstown, Lisburn vs Donacloney Mill, Muckamore vs Cregagh, Woodvale vs Templepatrick

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.