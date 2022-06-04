CIYMS target Gallagher Challenge Cup trophy treble as Armagh focus on away upset

The Belmont club have won the NCU’s premier club competition four times in the past six seasons – including in 2019 before defending it two years later after an enforced Covid delay – and come into this campaign, once again, amongst the favourites.

They enter the fray today against Cliftonville Academy and Jones says his side are as motivated as ever to repeat the feat.

“You know my love affair with the competition and all the guys are excited to get started,” he said. “It’s nice to travel to the Castle Grounds and we will certainly not be taking anything for granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CIYMS captain Nigel Jones with the Gallagher Challenge Cup. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We’re looking forward to getting stuck in.

“We’re definitely motivated.

“It’s a cup we have some really fond memories of and I know it’s cliché but we live our best game the one we are in and try to add them up and go far in the competition.

“Hopefully, we can get ourselves to where we want to be and the reward we want.”

Ben Mackey (left) with Armagh captain Michael Hoey. Pic: Armagh CC

CI have formed a formidable core squad that has also won two Robinson Services Premier League titles, two LVS Twenty20 Cup honours and an All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup during a golden era for the club - while identifying key players that can help build on that success.

This season they signed Ross Adair, who has hit the ground running in typical devastating fashion by scoring a century against Instonians and 96 in victory over North Down.

“He has been outstanding,” said Jones. “He has fit really well into the club and it’s not just about what he’s doing on the field – that speaks for itself.

“He has had a couple of outstanding knocks for us already and everything else he brings around training and the changing room is great.

“He’s always up at the club supporting the other teams and working on his game.

“So he’s a great addition.

“Having Mark there too and Joanne, Ricky and the other siblings coming to watch as well...it’s a family affair and he’s fit in great.”

Another key component is the arrival of overseas professional Keith Dudgeon – a South African seamer with the ability to score quickly in the middle order.

“It’s been a seamless transition for him and he has a bit of Matt McGillivray (former CIYMS professional) about him,” said Jones. “He knows Matt quite well and that skillset with both bat and ball is something we’ve been after.

“It’s great having someone who has the ability to take early wickets and close out games with the ball and he’s hitting those markers for us.

“He’s fitting in well and I’m sure he’s going to have some big games and an impact throughout the season.”

With an eye to the future as well as looking to maintain their lofty standards, former New Zealand international Ian Butler has been appointed as Director of Cricket for the current campaign.

The 40-year-old represented his country on 53 occasions across formats and has brought a wealth of knowledge.

“It’s all part of the club and where CIYMS are going,” said Jones. “There has been a lot of work over the past five years around the youth section and trying to get the youngsters feeding into the twos.

“Ian’s brief is very much to push the youth and get that crop of players striving for twos cricket and performing.

“So over a period of time we can then integrate them into the Premier League side.

“He has been a massive support and is helping out with the first team around training.

“So it has been brilliant to have that extra resource and knowledge around the club.”

This is the start of an important month for CIYMS, who will also enter the Irish Senior Cup – the only title that has escaped their grasp so far – in a second-round clash against Newbuildings.

There is no doubt they step up in the big games and Jones will be looking for more of the same this time around.

“We talk about it often how much we enjoy the cup games,” he added. “They are one-off, winner-takes-all to get through to the next round.

“And I think that’s where we come to life.

“And we will be looking to do the same this year.

“It’s a great month with the Challenge Cup and an Irish Cup game later in the month.

“We want to also make sure we are in a strong spot for when the league transitions to a top-six situation.”

Armagh are looking to pull off one of the greatest Gallagher Challenge Cup upsets this afternoon when they travel to 26-time winners Waringstown.

Michael Hoey’s side have made a solid start to the season - winning three of their five Section One matches to date - and are coming off a dramatic one-wicket victory over Muckamore, where they chased 264 with three balls to spare.

They faced off against Waringstown in 2018 during their last stint in the top-flight and Hoey is well aware of the task that awaits them at The Lawn...but hopes his squad can rise to the occasion.

“It is easy to lie down being the underdogs, but we want to go and give the best account of ourselves,” he said. “We are looking forward to it and, hopefully, everyone can raise their game and make it competitive.”

They are bolstered by the return of fast bowler Ben Mackey, who is back with The Mall outfit after spending last season and the start of the current one in the Premier League with CSNI.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Armagh’s previous promotion before collecting 21 wickets in his debut campaign at Stormont and Hoey is delighted to have further firepower at his disposal.

“It’s massive for us and it gives us a bit of extra pace up top,” he said. “It will be nice to see how he has improved with the coaching he has received over the last couple of seasons so, hopefully, he hits the ground running straight away.”

Alan Whitcroft is also back at the club following a spell with Coleraine and all-rounder JJ Strydom has been signed as overseas professional.

Samuel Wilson and Aaron Wright, who both spent time at Waringstown, will be crucial to Armagh’s hopes - with the former thriving after a promotion to the top of the order, as showcased by hitting 91 against Saintfield, while Wright has proved his class and quality throughout the campaign.

“Those two have been very good up to now,” said Hoey. “Hopefully they can use that confidence and keep working hard to push on all season to help us win as many games as possible.

“This year is up there with the most competitive squad of 14 or 15 guys I’ve seen to pick for the firsts in the last number of years, so everyone knows they have to contribute to be selected as there are other players knocking on the door.”