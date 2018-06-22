Coleraine face a tough test at Fox Lodge

League leaders Coleraine travel to Fox Lodge this weekend hoping to extend their winning start to the season to an impressive five out of six.

However the Bannsiders are set to be missing a couple of key players for their trip to Ballymagorry.

Openers Scott Campbell and Marcus Poskitt are both unavailable for the match against Brian Allen’s improving side and the Bannsiders might find the going tough against an outfit with their tails up at present.

Donemana have lost three times already in the league and a defeat at Ardmore on Saturday would surely end their chances of a third successive title.

This could well be the final game in Ardmore colours for Grant Mokoena- the Knights Franchise batsman set to return home in the next week or so with a replacement already lined up.

Brigade themselves will start clear favourites at home to Strabane, although with the season that it has been so far you can’t read too much into that.

The Red Caps have a couple of league wins and two in the Irish Senior Cup under their belts so far and have already surprised one or two with their ‘stickability’.

This though is a tough ask and the home side should have enough about them.

The final game sees Eglinton entertain Bready in what could well be the game of the day. These two are certainly capable of a sustained title challenge in the second half of the season and the winner here would deinitely be setting themselves up to go into the second half with a real chance of being involved.

Bready have let slip their flying start over the past few weeks and Davy Scanlon is very keen for them to get back on the winning trail.

Eglinton look solid and the manner in which they dismissed the challenge of Fox Lodge in last week’s cup game suggests there is more to come.

Skipper Stuart Thompson will be on Ireland duty this weekend so much could depend on their overseas man, Mike Erlank as well as Ross Allen, the Millar brothers.