Ireland have confirmed a four-day match against Somerset from April 6-9 in Taunton.

The game will serve as vital preparation for their maiden men’s Test against Pakistan in Malahide the following month.

The match will see Irish left-arm spinner George Dockrell (pictured) returning to the County Ground where he spent five seasons.

“I have some great memories from my time in Somerset and made some great friends while I was there,” said Dockrell. “It’s a wonderful place to play cricket and it’ll be good to get a run out after a winter of mostly white ball cricket.

“Everyone is buzzing ahead of the historic first Test for the squad and this game will be a great help as we build up to the match.”

Meanwhile there was good news for Irish cricket when the short-list for the prestigious Belfast Telegraph Awards were revealed this week.

The senior men’s team have been nominated in the professional Sports Team of the Year Platinum category alongside Northern Ireland football, Linfield, and the Tyco BMW Motorcycle team.

Irish Senior Cup winners Waringstown are nominated in the amateur sports category vying with Tyrone GAA, Banbridge Hockey, NI Netball, and Armagh Rugby for the trophy.

Northern Knights captain James Shannon is included in the amateur section of the Malcolm Brodie Player of the Year section, competing for the award with Chrissy McKaigue (GAA), Eugene Magee (Hockey), and Lisa Bowman (Netball).

Finally, Ireland Under 19 Head Coach Ryan Eagleson is in the final four in the Gold Coach of the Year category. He’s up against Mickey Moran (Slaughtneil GAA), Mark Tumilty (Banbridge men’s hockey), and Elaine Rice (NI Netball).