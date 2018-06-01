CRICKET: Brigade and Donemana to battle it out in North West Premier League

Weather permitting the North West domestic action is headlined this week by the Premier League meeting of Brigade and Donemana at Beechgrove.

The tital rivals have experienced very different starts to their summer- the home side two from two in the league so far while the reigning champions are win-less in that same time.

That is unlikely to count for much come Saturday and while Andy Britton’s men will be buoyant after their start, the skipper knows only too well how potent a threat is coming his way.

Defeat for the Holm lads will surely dispel any chance of a third successive title but it is one for watching rather than predicting.

League leaders Bready are at Ardmore this weekend and would have a chance with the hosts set to be missing talisman Decker Curry.

The former International is attending the wedding of his son, Dean and his loss is likely to be felt as much will the ball as with the bat.

Bready have been in really good form so far, especially in attack where they have been hard to handle.

It would seem that Ardmore will need a big effort from their South African professional Grant Mokoena if they are to keep Davy Scanlon’s team at bay.

Coleraine entertain Strabane at Sandel Lodge- two teams who go into the game on the back of wins in their previous outings.

The Bannsiders stunned Bready in the senior cup with a solid all-round effort while the Red Caps chased down a big score to see off Ardmore in the league.

There isn’t much between them on paper if truth be told- the Bannsiders with their overseas man Graham Hume enjoying the extra bit of pace the recent good weather has brought about.

Strabane though have Peter Gillespie, Ryan Gallagher and Khushpal Singh all in good form and if Chathura Peiris shows for them it could be an interesting afternoon.

Eglinton have drawn Fox Lodge in the last eight of the Bank of Ireland senior cup and we might get a clue about that when they meet at the same venue this weekend.

All the recent talk about the villagers has centred around Stuart Thompson and rightly so given his stunning recent form.

The home side are far from a one-trick pony however and recent form would point to them having too much fire-power for Brian Allen’s side.

The Ballymagorry men have a valuable win over Strabane already locked in their vault but you suspect they will need a few more yet to ensure their safety.

Another professional, Cebo Tshiki along with skipper Allen will have a major role to play as the Foxies chase those survival points. ‘BA would probably sacrifice the cup game to get maximum points here but Thompson’s team undoubtedly go into the game as favourites but they will know that they will have to perform if they are to win the game.