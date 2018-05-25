CRICKET: Cregagh’s Graeme Hassard is looking to upset Instonians in Challenge Cup

Cregagh captain Graeme Hassard says his side will embrace what is a historic day for the club as they prepare to travel to Premier League side Instonians in the Gallagher Challenge Cup tomorrow.

Instonians made the final of this competition last year before losing out to CIYMS, but Hassard is looking for his side to show they are capable of competing with the best.

“It will be the first time that the club will have played in the cup at this level since the 90,” said Hassard.

“The average age of our team is 23-24, and we have a young side that is improving all the time.

“Everyone is excited for the day, and if there was a grandstand at Shaw’s Bridge we would fill it!

“We will definitely enjoy the day whatever happens, but we are looking to compete hard.

“We always play hard cricket and if we come out on the wrong side of that then it’s OK, but we will be looking to take them on.

“Even if we don’t win, we will be looking to make a good account of ourselves and show that we are a club on the up.”

Promoted to Section One for this season, Cregagh have lost both of their league games so far, but Hassard says there have been positives to take from the defeats.

“We are confident that we will get a win or two on the board soon in the league, and we will be full strength from this weekend on,” he added.

“Everyone is very positive and confident that we will be able to consolidate our position in Section One this season. The white ball cricket is there to learn, to gain experience and play against better sides.”

Hassard says his side will be playing for history this weekend and are looking to pull one of the cup’s greatest upsets.

“I was watching some of the FA Cup upsets on YouTube, so it would be similar to that,” he said.

“It would be a bit of a giant killing. If we are able to achieve the unlikely, because we will be heavy underdogs, it would be a historic day.

“That is something to play for and everyone is very motivated to show they are good cricketers and improving all the time.

“It’s going to be a great experience.”

Other matches: Bangor vs Downpatrick, CIYMS vs Armagh, CSNI vs Carrickfergus, Holywoodvs Muckamore, North Down vs Donacloney Mill, Waringstown vs Woodvale.

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli’s eagerly-anticipated stint with Surrey will not go ahead due to a neck injury.

Kohli, cricket’s biggest global star, was due to play for the Brown Caps throughout the month of June in what would have been his first overseas contract.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced he is no longer available after suffering the neck problem.

He is still expected to be fit for two Twenty20s in Ireland on June 27 and 29.