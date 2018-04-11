Cricket: CSNI’s McCarter moves to Scotland and Carrick return unlikely for Holmes

Civil Service North are hoping that Graeme McCarter will still be available for much of the new cricket season, despite the Ireland international’s move to Scotland to start a new job.

McCarter has told Northern Knights coach Simon Johnston that he is taking a break from interprovincial cricket this summer after securing a job in the sports hospitality sector in Scotland.

Jamie Holmes batting for the Northern Knights

At this stage McCarter does still intend to return to Northern Ireland at weekends, potentially making him available for CSNI’s campaign in the Robinson Services NCU Premier League.

McCarter has relinquished the CSNI captaincy though, with James Kennedy taking over. The veteran batsman has considerable experience in a captaincy role from his days with home-town club Ballymena.

Meanwhile, Jamie Holmes looks unlikely to be returning to Carrickfergus this season. When contacted by the News Letter on Wednesday, the batsman confirmed he was still in his native New Zealand and said “it doesn’t like” he will be returning to Middle Road for the 2018 campaign.

Holmes has also represented the Northern Knights but after a vintage club season in 2016, he didn’t quite scale the same heights in the NCU Premier League a year ago.